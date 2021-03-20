LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Columnist is wrong about her assessment of Cuomo's behavior

Froma Harrop is way off base in her editorial March 10. Cuomo has literally condemned himself by attempting to justify his errant behavior. His justifications are admission to guilt. By putting his hands and/or mouth on his victims, he has committed the crime of assault. Assault is defined by law is “the crime of unconsented physical contact with another person, even where the contact is not violent but merely menacing or offensive” . I grew up with Italians and it is NOT customary to grab, hug and kiss those who are part of the family or very close friends. At the very least his behavior is below socially acceptable norms.

Are the women he has groped or pawed afraid? Darn right. Cuomo is in a position of power. He has become predator and the women he has assaulted are his prey. He holds their careers in his hands. He has no right to question their private sex behavior. Propositioning a subordinate by asking for strip poker is threatening. Forever more these women, when in the company or close vicinity of Cuomo will always worry about his behavior. Will he do it again? Will it escalate? Will I lose my job if I don’t give in to his “suggestions”? When will the suggestions escalate into demands?