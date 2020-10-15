LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Colwell deserves to serve on the city council again

As a citizen of Scotts Bluff County, a nursing student at University of Nebraska Medical Center’s College of Nursing in Scottsbluff, and a fifth generation descendant of a local farming family, I am interested in seeing Dr. Jordan Colwell serve again on the Scottsbluff City Council.

He has the experience and the drive that we need on the council to preserve resources integral to the future of our community, and to push for future development to make our city a better place to live.

Dr. Colwell’s commitment to safety will be an asset, in building much needed infrastructure such as walking paths and biking lanes around town. I love to bike as a way to commute and improve my health but find it unnerving to bike on many of the streets because there is no bike lane.

I can speak firsthand to Dr. Colwell’s commitment to supporting local families. When our family farm was working out a deal with new neighbors moving onto city land, he was very supportive of both sides and was able to help us negotiate where their business entrance would be so it would not be a safety concern for us to have large trucks turning right in front of our driveway.