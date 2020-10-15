LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Colwell's leadership experience makes him the right candidate

To The Editor:
Elections on November 3rd will present an opportunity to vote Jordan Colwell back on to our Scottsbluff City Council. A lifelong Nebraska Panhandle resident, he is passionate about making a better life for its residents. After serving as a Flight Nurse in the Air Force Reserves, he returned to the Panhandle to work and to raise his family with his wife, Tiann. He is currently an instructor in the WNCC nursing program. In the years since returning he has completed his Doctorate in Nursing and served on boards in a variety of organizations including the YMCA, Leadership Scottsbluff, the Scottsbluff City Council, the Foster Care Review Board, the WNCC Foundation and the Riverside Discovery Center. Jordan has experience in leading fellow board members and committees to set goals and work to accomplish them. He is serious about providing a quality life for citizens of all ages.
With Scottsbluff’s ever- changing demographics, his interests will focus on new community opportunities such as an indoor swimming pool, city-wide safe walking and biking pathways including handicap access, healthcare resources, housing opportunities, adequate funding for police and fire departments, as well as the long-term solutions for issues such as our landfill site. Jordan understands the need to keep Scottsbluff represented within various government entities giving our small community a strong voice. He has never been the representative who continuously votes “No”, but one who rolls up his sleeves and says “Let’s see how we can we make this work.” Jordan’s experience as a leader will make him invaluable to Scottsbluff and it’s future. Scottsbluff needs Jordan Colwell as our representative for City Council.
Judy Chaloupka
Scottsbluff
