LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Colwell's leadership experience makes him the right candidate

Elections on November 3rd will present an opportunity to vote Jordan Colwell back on to our Scottsbluff City Council. A lifelong Nebraska Panhandle resident, he is passionate about making a better life for its residents. After serving as a Flight Nurse in the Air Force Reserves, he returned to the Panhandle to work and to raise his family with his wife, Tiann. He is currently an instructor in the WNCC nursing program. In the years since returning he has completed his Doctorate in Nursing and served on boards in a variety of organizations including the YMCA, Leadership Scottsbluff, the Scottsbluff City Council, the Foster Care Review Board, the WNCC Foundation and the Riverside Discovery Center. Jordan has experience in leading fellow board members and committees to set goals and work to accomplish them. He is serious about providing a quality life for citizens of all ages.