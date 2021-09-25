LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Concerned that science is dying at the hands of politics

The scientific method has influenced much of popular American thinking. Scientists advised us to examine evidence and data, and then by induction come to rational hypotheses. The enemies of “science” are politics, superstition, bias and dishonesty.

Now, I fear we are returning to a version of medieval alchemy and rejecting the scientific method. Consider a few happenings that surround COVID-19.

We have been subjected by government scientists to Platonic “noble lies” as when Dr Fauci last year told us that there was no need for masks. Later he claimed he lied. Now, we wonder how many other noble lies abound.

Why is it so difficult for the scientific community to postulate a likely origin for COVID? Doesn’t the preponderance of scientific opinion, data, evidence and logic suggest it originated In a Wuhan virology lab?

How can the government insist or mandate some citizens have a moral or legal duty to be vaccinated, when it does not ask the same of an anticipated 2 million mostly unvaccinated, foreign nationals who come illegally into the United States In the current year?