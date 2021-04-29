LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Defending columnist Josh Hammer

Dear Editor:

I am writing in response to the letter from Dick Meyer. Because Josh Hammer doesn’t agree with your perceptions of firearms he should be fired. Makes a lot of sense ... if you don’t agree with me regarding Josh Hammer and his journalism, you’re what?

We have recently moved to Torrington from Laramie and I find the Scottsbluff Star-Herald refreshing. It is not just another liberal rag. I believe there is fair and honest reporting. The op ed’s don’t always go my direction but that sure as heck doesn’t mean they’re wrong.

Don’t wish away our freedoms...none of them.

I appreciate the style and information throughout the entire Star-Herald. Thanks to all of you who make it happen.

Dee Bott

Torrington