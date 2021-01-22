LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Disappointed in coverage of insurrection by domestic terrorists

I am writing this letter to the editor because I was disappointed that in your Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, paper, I had to search through several pages before I ready any mention of the insurrection by the domestic terrorists on our nation’s Capitol, the citadel of our democracy. Why was this not front page news?
If you have been like me, biting your tongue every time someone mentions Trump, it is time for non-Trump supporters to speak up. If you and your readers think this was simply a peaceful demonstration that got out of hand, I beg to differ with your opinion. These thugs went to the capitol, at the instigation of President Trump, to do violence and great bodily harm to people as evidenced by the arms, weapons and bombs they were carrying. This was clearly an insurrection to accomplish a coup d’ete of our democracy.
The second point I would like to make is it is not the business of legislators of other states to question the election process of states other than their own. It is time to suspend this process of objecting to other state’s election processes during the confirmation proceedings of the electoral college simply because that state or state’s election outcome did not agree with that legislator’s wishes or the sitting President’s wishes. These objecting legislators, whether senators or congressman, need to be reprimanded. In this case, punished or resign their position, as they broke the oath they had taken only days before to uphold the Constitution of the United States. Because of their actions, violence resulted in the death of several people, including a police officer. In other words, they, as well as the domestic terrorists, are accomplices to murder.
The third point is it is time for Trump supporters to recognize Trump lost the election of 2020. He will no longer be president. It is a hallmark of our democracy for a peaceful transfer of power to occur, whether or not we agree with the outcome of our election. It is time to move on to solve the problems this nation faces. We are facing a raging pandemic that has killed over 350,000 of our citizens. Isn’t it time to try to help our health care workers to try to contain and overcome this catastrophe, rather than waste precious resources squabbling about an election that is over and done with.
Virginia Engebretsen
Morrill
EDITOR’S NOTE: As a local newspaper we seldom have national news on our front page. The national news had it’s own page, where it normally is in our paper and it was promoted on our front page.