LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Disappointed in coverage of insurrection by domestic terrorists

I am writing this letter to the editor because I was disappointed that in your Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, paper, I had to search through several pages before I ready any mention of the insurrection by the domestic terrorists on our nation’s Capitol, the citadel of our democracy. Why was this not front page news?

If you have been like me, biting your tongue every time someone mentions Trump, it is time for non-Trump supporters to speak up. If you and your readers think this was simply a peaceful demonstration that got out of hand, I beg to differ with your opinion. These thugs went to the capitol, at the instigation of President Trump, to do violence and great bodily harm to people as evidenced by the arms, weapons and bombs they were carrying. This was clearly an insurrection to accomplish a coup d’ete of our democracy.