LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Empathy not shown in riots and looting

I caught part of the Democratic National Convention Monday night (Aug. 17). Michelle Obama immediately caught my attention when she mentioned ‘empathy’: “identification with and understanding of another’s feelings, situation and motives.”
Is it empathy that is in play as Democratic mayors and governors continue to give free rein to so called “peaceful protests?” And by free rein I mean allowing the rioters to assault others, to assault the police, and to loot, burn and otherwise destroy buildings and businesses.
I see the cowardice displayed: I’ve watched more than one incident in which a person, already on the ground, is continually kicked by one or more rioters. Is this the picture of empathy?
Black lives matter, but Blacks have been killed, as was an older black man, well known in his community. He was killed, supposedly, because he supported Trump. (The Black Lives Matter political group is, by their own definition, a Marxist group.) The businesses of Blacks, Asians and Hispanics have been destroyed.
Several Democratic congress persons have joined the rioters, or have called for more unrest.
The Media rarely reports the many deaths in inner cities, like in Chicago. Included in those deaths are many innocent children, mostly black.
Empathy, true empathy, should be effecting real change, not encouraging unrest and rioting.
Kaaren Grimminger
Scottsbluff