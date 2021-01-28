LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Feeling abused by the system

I would hope that people know, addicts don’t “love” drugs … they use drugs to distract them from the fact that they don’t love themselves and/or to escape from dealing with life issues that are hard for them to cope with, because of one or more mental disorders, including anxiety and depression. Why they have these disorders is another topic, but without discarding the need for a different fix.

After several different failed short term drug treatment programs, counseling for addiction, and multiple jail sentences, we were hoping to try a psychiatrist, a 6-12 month program or still other options. But after another possession charge, authorities here decided another jail sentence of 5 months during a pandemic would be best, even though at this time there would be no counselors, pastors or family allowed to visit for support.

This is what we hear: we give up…and we’re not reducing jail population during the pandemic for people like you. So going in, you’ll spend the first 2 weeks alone in a cell for 23 hours of each day to quarantine and we don’t care about your mental disorders! In your sadness and loneliness you can feel worse about yourself than before you came in, beat yourself up with regrets, think about your children, your home you’re losing because you can’t pay rent and being turned over to collections for the bills you won’t be paying. Your parents are fine taking care of your children in their 60’s and both still working. They can make time to pack up your house and move all your stuff and who cares how they or your children are feeling about any of it! You’re no different than a violent criminal; you don’t deserve fresh air, exercise or sunshine and what’s another 5 months wasted of your life vs. being 5 months into a new plan for therapy or with treatment of your mental illnesses.