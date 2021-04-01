 Skip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Gable is right, ‘foolish’ waste site is ‘ridiculous’
John Gable was exactly right in his recent letter analysis of the foolish waste of Gering and Scottsbluff residents’ money on the ridiculous plan to haul trash up into Sioux County rather than develop a much better site, close by, that will cost far less to develop and to operate.

Where do the folks running the towns come up with such crazy ways to waste residents hard-earned money? Why make it so crews can haul fewer loads per day and waste all the “windshield time” doing nothing but driving 70 miles or more round-trip for each load instead of 5 or 10 miles.

Instead of making the number of loads as now, they will make fewer loads at several times the cost.

Ron Still

Minatare

