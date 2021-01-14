LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Has the 'Big Lie' been resurrected

To the editor:

I grew up during WWII, and as a child, I recall the time that Japan bombed Pearl Harbor and the president, with the approval of Congress, declared war on Japan and Germany. It was December, and I remember that night, the newspaper boy going through the neighborhood, shouting: Read all about it, the President has declared war on Japan and Germany.” People readily engaged in patriotic activities, even we children. A call went out for scrap metal, tires and other materials that could be used in the war effort. We children went through neighborhoods, collecting scrap, putting it in our wagons and taking it to the neighborhood collection sites. Mr. Tabor, a WWI vet and a neighbor, was in charge of the collection sites.

The weekly news reels in theaters kept us apprised of the unfolding events of the war. Pictures were seared in my childhood head, some of which remain with me to this day. Among the images were that of Hitler and his staff, including his propagandist Joseph Goebbels. Yes, there were the ghastly images of what was happening to Jewish men, women and children.

Hitler needed a scapegoat, which meant that he needed a safe target to complain about, someone who had little power and who could not fight back. The target was Jewish people, who as I understand it, had experienced the horror and pain of discrimination throughout Europe.