LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Jordan Colwell a good choice for city council

To the Editor:

Dr. Jordan Colwell, a candidate for the Scottsbluff City Council, has demonstrated a commitment to our community through his service in a variety of ways.

Dr. Colwell has served on the Scottsbluff City Council as a member and as vice-mayor. He is the president of the Riverside Discovery Center Board of Directors and serves on the WNCC Foundation Board of Directors to name just a few.

I had the pleasure of working with Jordan Colwell in the health care field for several years. He consistently demonstrated strong leadership, energy, vision and integrity.

Jordan Colwell’s three stated priorities: Safety for our citizens, addressing our landfill needs and investigating in our current infrastructure represent his commitment to our community.

A vote for Jordan Colwell is a vote for Scottsbluff and our future. Please join me in casting a vote for Dr. Jordan Colwell for Scottsbluff City Council.

Sincerely,

Jane Wisniewski

Scottsbluff