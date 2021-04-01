LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Legislatures should reject LR 14

To the Editor:
A Constitutional Convention as is called for in LR 14 — a measure before the Nebraska Legislature — may sound good in theory.
The problem, however, is that there just aren’t enough rules to protect us if one took place. There aren’t even any rules about who can be appointed by the states to vote on these changes — it can be anyone. Furthermore, there is absolutely no limit on the scope of changes that can be made and there are no guarantees the convention’s outcome will actually be the beliefs, goals and will of American voters. Constitutional changes are massive, permanent changes.
Lawmakers should reject LR 14 because we can’t trust this risky, untested system. It’s just too easy to rig the rules with shady backroom deals that only benefit politicians, big government, big business and special interests. Please call your senators and let them know how you feel about LR 14.
John N. Harms