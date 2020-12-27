LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Looking at the landfill economics

To the Editor:

Does anyone actually think that making trash trucks drive many, many miles north of the city to dispose of their loads several times per day is economical?

Consider the extra fuel and vehicle maintenance costs. Add vehicle replacement costs. How many more trucks will be required and how many more drivers?

Why not locate the new site in one of the many clay canyons south of the river, excavate enough clay (very impermeable to leakage) from the canyon bottom to make a dam across the lower end of the canyon?

This could easily be large enough to handle all the waste from the entire valley for the next hundred years, or more, at very little operating costs plus much, much lower ongoing costs trucking waste to the site.

Isn’t it time to wake up and smell the coffee and stop trying to find more ways to waste the taxpayers’ money?

John Gable

Scottsbluff