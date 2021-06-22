LETTER TO THE EDITOR: More unites us than divides us

Note that the location of the SBOE meetings will continue to be in flux. The past location of the Nebraska Department of Education (NDE); which houses the SBOE, was the State Office Building in Lincoln. However, this space has now become the offices of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (NDHHS). The new location of NDE will be located at 84th and O in Lincoln. Some of you may know it as the State Farm Building. But while this building is being renovated, the location of the meetings of the SBOE will be moved to different sites around the state. As many of you know, the May and June meetings were held in Kearney at the Younes Convention Center. I do not know where the August board meeting will be. The SBOE will continue the tradition of not meeting in July.