LETTER TO THE EDITOR: More unites us than divides us

“One Nation Under God, Indivisible, With Liberty and Justice for All.”
The Pledge of Allegiance of the Unites States of America.
I have been thinking and saying, “There is much more that unites us than the differences that divide us.” But like many other quotes, it sounds good, but do we really understand it or live by it?
As the State Board of Education (SBOE) convened on Friday, June 4 and the overflow crowd rose and joined the SBOE in enthusiastically reciting the “Pledge of Allegiance,” my thoughts became obvious like the light of a Nebraska sun rise — There is much, much more that unites us.
We love our country — “One Nation.”
We love God — “Under God.”
We love family and each other — “With liberty and justice for all.”
I realize our differences are many, but they become similarities and a common ground when we state The Pledge of Allegiance.
I’ll continue to say, “There is much more that unites us than the differences that divide us.”
Our Pledge tells us so.
I continue to seek your input on the yet-to-be-written second draft of the Nebraska Health Education Standards as well as any other education issues through the State Board.
Note that the location of the SBOE meetings will continue to be in flux. The past location of the Nebraska Department of Education (NDE); which houses the SBOE, was the State Office Building in Lincoln. However, this space has now become the offices of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (NDHHS). The new location of NDE will be located at 84th and O in Lincoln. Some of you may know it as the State Farm Building. But while this building is being renovated, the location of the meetings of the SBOE will be moved to different sites around the state. As many of you know, the May and June meetings were held in Kearney at the Younes Convention Center. I do not know where the August board meeting will be. The SBOE will continue the tradition of not meeting in July.
Robin Stevens
7th District Representative to the Nebraska State Board of Education
Gothenburg