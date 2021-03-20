LETTER TO THE EDITOR: New garbage dump plan a waste of taxpayers' money

The city councils of both Scottsbluff and Gering are heading down the road to wasting millions and millions of dollars of residents and taxpayer’s hard-earned money on a ludicrous trash disposal plan. The plan they are pushing so hard is to haul the trash way up north into Sioux County, when there are other much better options for handling it without getting locked into this horribly expensive approach.

To do it their way, consider the huge number of extra miles each of the trucks will travel every day, leading to much shorter truck service life, huge truck fuel costs, tire and repair bills for driving all those extra, unnecessary miles every day. Add in all the extra cost of wasted time of the drivers and helpers traveling back and forth to somewhere in Sioux County, leading to the need to hire a lot more workers to do the same amount of work!

If a trash truck gets 3 or 5 miles per gallon of diesel fuel, the drive to and from the Gering city limits is somewhere close to 70 miles round trip. The fuel cost alone would be about $50 just for each trip to the dump.

Does any of the adults really believe a truck could make anywhere near the number of loads per day that they do now having the dump located at a reasonable distance from the routes, considering all that extra non-productive wasted driving time?