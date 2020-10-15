LETTER TO THE EDITOR: ‘No hiding their dirty little secret’

If anyone in attendance (in person or via Zoom) of the Scottsbluff School Board meeting on Oct. 12 had any doubts about the existence of racism in our community, those doubts were put to rest.

Ignorant cowards decided to hack into the Zoom meeting and cause a disruption while showcasing their obvious lack of command of the English language. They were a bunch of disorganized individuals who were just going to go on and on with their obscene noise. Unfortunately, for those who Zoomed in legitimately, the board secretary had to disconnect the Zoom meeting and those interested parties could no longer attend. There was nothing constructive in what this group was doing.

On the other hand, perhaps they did us a favor with their senseless demonstration to show that we have a great need for a diversity organization at BMS and SHS. There was no hiding their dirty little secret of intolerance and racism — they let it out and opened people’s eyes.

I would encourage our students, staff, parents, and our citizens who find the actions taken by this cowardly group reprehensible to consider what you can do to promote tolerance and acceptance of all groups who experience discrimination in our community. Your silence does nothing.