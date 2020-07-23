This letter is in regards to the article from July 3, 2020, Parents of four Gretna girls killed in crash file tort claim against Sarpy County.
Although my heart breaks for the parents of those children killed, I cannot help but be disturbed by the parents’ lack of responsibility for what has occurred. First off, why were these five girls, ages 15 and 16, out driving at 11:10 in the evening?
Second, how is it the states fault that the Barth girl was driving 90 miles per hour in a 55 mile zone?
Third, how can it be the state’s fault that four of the five girls was intoxicated, the driver having a blood alcohol level of .09? When are people going to begin to take responsibility for their own actions and not pass the blame and allow their children to own their actions as well?
Again, I am sorry for these families losses, but please don’t pass the responsibility of your children’s actions on anyone else, except perhaps on the person who procured the alcohol. Perhaps they should attempt to find out who gave these girls the alcohol and hold them accountable.
Marie Smith
Gering
