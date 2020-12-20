LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Our democracy is still in danger

The hallmarks of our democracy are elections, the peaceful transfer of power, and separation of powers, and checks and balances. Elections are the only opportunity you and I have to participate. Anything that undermines our voting system threatens our democracy. Any office holder who attempts to undermine a peaceful transfer of power is a threat to democracy. Anyone who attempts to violate the separation of powers shows authoritarian tendencies. A president who attempts to manipulate the courts, Congress, or state governments is a threat to our basic beliefs. A president who continues to manipulate the norms, traditions, and laws established by the founders of our nation is a threat. Our Constitution makes no mention of political parties. However, James Madison, and Alexander Hamilton warned of the dangers of special interests. The Republican party has become a cult of personality. Donald Trump rules by fear and intimidation. Congressmen and senators cower in fear and were willing to cancel millions of votes. In future, these states without evidence could choose to abort Nebraska elections. Attorney generals of eighteen states and 126 House members trembled in their boots and obeyed the threats of a Trump who fancies himself to be a stable genius. Trump has followed the handbook of Joseph Goebbels, Adolf Hitler, and Benito Mussolini. Trump and the Republican party reduced the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21% when unemployment was only 3.5%. One percent of Americans received 83% of the tax reduction. 99% of Americans got the other 17%. The resulting reduction in tax revenues will cause an increase of seven trillion dollars in our national debt over the next 10 years. This money could have been used to rebuild our economic infrastructure. Immediate gratification places a huge burden on future generations. If Trump grants pardons to himself, his family, and his cronies, the resulting precedent will mean that some are above the law.