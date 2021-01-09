LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Plea for responsible community pet owners

Last Sunday my husband and I hiked the trail at the Scottsbluff National Monument.

We were taken aback at the amount of dog waste present on the sides of the path. It could be considered a health hazard at this point. In 40+years of regular hiking, I have never seen it like this. I contacted the monument and we had a conversation about ideas to help improve the situation.

I am pleading with our citizens and out of town visitors to please be a responsible pet owner and pick up your pets animals waste. The monument is so beautiful and a privilege to be able to hike and enjoy. Let’s work hard to keep it that way.

Jan E. Johnson

Gering