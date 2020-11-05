LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Politicians are acting like children

Now is the time to pray for our great country. We must pray for an end to the coronavirus and for our economy to get back to normal.

But let’s not forget to pray for the coming election, that honest men and women with the good our country at heart, will be elected — men and women who will work together across party lines and not tear each other apart.

It seems like our politicians are too busy acting like children instead of adults. We taught our children to compromise when they were having issues or to put on boxing gloves to work things out.

Too bad our politicians don’t remember what Ruth Bader Ginsberg said makes a lot of sense.

Sheri (Sharon) Ragland

Bayard