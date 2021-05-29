LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Praise for Sen. Erdman and Sen. Brewer

To the Editor,

Thank Goodness for Nebraska State Senators Tom Brewer and Steve Erdman.

Thank you, Star-Herald, for printing both their letters on the Opinion page of the May 6 paper. Who knows what the crazy bureaucrats in state and local government would do without some kind of “spending leash” on them?

We have two serious problems in government at all levels in Nebraska.

Problem # 1, the bureaucracy and the cost to pay for it grows every year like a cancer at all levels of government in Nebraska.

Problem # 2, the bureaucrats have absolutely no desire for fiscal control. They seem to think that property owners and other taxpayers in Nebraska can withstand unlimited waste of our hard earned money year after year.

Thankfully, Senators Brewer and Erdman are working hard for all taxpayers to help save property owners from carrying the major burden of paying for all the bureaucrats’ wasteful spending habits.