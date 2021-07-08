LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Questioning domestic terrorism article

I am writing in regard to the article by John Cohen in (the Saturday, July 3) paper on domestic terrorism. It was a virtual conference at the University of Nebraska at Omaha and he stated the U.S. has never faced a challenge like what we are up against now, mainly from terroristic groups within our country.

While I agree we have far too many groups working against this country while wanting us to believe they are looking out for the underprivileged and minorities, I feel it is disrespectful to include the time since 1814. Does that include Pearl Harbor, Oklahoma City, 9/11 New York, all the destructive demonstrations of the past year and a half? I know he mentioned domestic problems but all of these attacks have certainly affected many people here as well as taking thousands of lives.

He stated that we all have the Constitutional right to think and say things that may be insulting or repugnant but not the right to commit violent acts to further your beliefs. Attacking our Capitol or what started out as just demonstrating and turned into a very bad situation, was not a good thing but neither were all the small businesses looted or destroyed, people killed and many displaced by the violence last year.