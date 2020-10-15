LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Questioning ‘early voting’

You should think twice before returning your mail-in ballot application titled “Early voting ballot application.” If you intend to return it by mail, it would be wise to enclose the application form in an envelope. Best would be to return it in person to the County Clerk’s office.

There are obvious problems with the form as printed:

1) Your party affiliation is displayed. 2) Your name, address, phone number, and e-mail are displayed. 3) Your signature is on display.

Voting is intended to be a private matter. That is why you vote in a booth where no one can see how you vote or try to influence you. Now consider the possibilities of applications being discarded or tampered with by “activist” personnel involved in delivering or processing them and you can see why the party affiliation has no business being displayed on the card.

All of your personal information is prominently displayed for anyone who might be inclined to steal your identity. And the crowning touch – a copy of your signature for the thief to use with your personal information to aid in spending money you will be liable for.