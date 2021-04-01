LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Questioning the Left - ‘Is that not Racists?’

(A preface: I never would have imagined one Party would have the support of the Media, Big Tech, and Hollywood. And the Democratic Party also wants an open border: it doesn’t seem to matter if immigrants bring in COVID, or if the immigrants are criminals or sex/drug traffickers. They want more Democratic voters in the future. Strangest thing just happened: the Democrats stopped a Republican push to keep stimulus money from going to prisoners. In the same time period Biden is pushing helps to get prisoners involved in the voting process.... Very interesting.)

Dr Seuss has been canceled, or at least some of his children’s books have been. It’s good he’s passed, otherwise he probably would have lost his livelihood. That’s what happens when someone shows/writes/says something that disagrees with the “Woke”,(the Left). Now those Dr Seuss books are canceled – because of ‘racial undertones’. Those canceled books will become unavailable. Why should that be possible? Someone compared this canceling to book burning.

It makes me laugh, but not in a good way, when the Left speaks of Racism. The Left, the Party of the Ku Klux Klan, the Party of Jim Crow Laws... – that Democrat Party, has the nerve to speak of Racism. Also, most, if not all, slave owners were Democrats.