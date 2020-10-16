LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Reader concerned about direction of Democratic party

As an American veteran, I am deeply concerned about the direction the Democratic Party is trying to move our nation. The socialism that is being presented and liberal philosophies being proposed should alarm anyone who knows the foundational platform of the Declaration of Independence. There are three main principles proposed in the beginning of that document.

The first tenet states that there are “laws of nature and of Nature’s God” that endow mankind with certain “unalienable rights.” The second tenet declares these rights of “Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness” are not just the opinions of mankind, but rather originate in God Himself. Finally, the third tenet states, “…to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”

Simply stated, mankind is guaranteed certain unalienable rights by the consent of the people, who in agreement with the declared principles of God, setup the government. “We the People,” are to direct the direction of our nation, not the professional politicians of today!