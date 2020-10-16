LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Reader concerned about direction of Democratic party

As an American veteran, I am deeply concerned about the direction the Democratic Party is trying to move our nation. The socialism that is being presented and liberal philosophies being proposed should alarm anyone who knows the foundational platform of the Declaration of Independence. There are three main principles proposed in the beginning of that document.
The first tenet states that there are “laws of nature and of Nature’s God” that endow mankind with certain “unalienable rights.” The second tenet declares these rights of “Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness” are not just the opinions of mankind, but rather originate in God Himself. Finally, the third tenet states, “…to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”
Simply stated, mankind is guaranteed certain unalienable rights by the consent of the people, who in agreement with the declared principles of God, setup the government. “We the People,” are to direct the direction of our nation, not the professional politicians of today!
In his first inaugural address George Washington stated, “It would be peculiarly improper to omit, in this first official act, my fervent supplications to the Almighty Being who rules over the universe, who presides in the councils of nations, and whose providential aids can supply every human defect…Every step by which [we] have advanced to the character of an independent nation seems to have been distinguished by some token of providential agency…We ought to be no less persuaded that the propitious smiles of Heaven can never be expected on a nation that disregards the eternal rules of order and right which Heaven itself has ordained.”
In his farewell address, Washington stated, “Of all the dispositions and habits which lead to political prosperity, religion and morality are indispensable supports.” Maybe it is time to return to those beliefs that made this nation great in first place. The majority of our Founding Fathers stood on this reality. God honored their stand. I would like to encourage us to return to these foundational tenets, and stand against the liberal politicians who are damaging our potential for a strong nation.
Ken Trevithick
Scottsbluff
