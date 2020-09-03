LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Reader concerned about State Sen. Brewer's stance on wind energy

To the editor:
As a citizen in the 43rd State Senate District in northwest Nebraska, I have concerns about the negative stance taken by Senator Tom Brewer in regard to the development of wind energy in Nebraska. I assume Senator Brewer is taking this position because vocal constituents in District 43 are demanding this legislative activity on his part. These constituents may not believe in climate change or that human activity is not warming the planet. They may view wind power as this tall infrastructure and transmission lines or concerned about the death and injury of birds flying into this infrastructure. In regard to the bird problem, a nine-year study in Norway demonstrated a drastic reduction in bird strikes by painting one blade black.
I would encourage Senator Brewer to use this approach. A main concern is that the Nebraskans who own the land where the towers are located get a lease payment and those Nebraskans around the wind farms who have to look at the infrastructure. To reconcile these groups Senator Brewer should propose a system in which the citizens around the wind farms are provided a compensation for a windmill view by maybe reducing their electric bills to get a direct benefit from this infrastructure. Senator Brewer also needs to support and promote fair taxes on wind infrastructure which benefit all citizens in a county in reducing their taxes. We could then have one group supporting the development of Wind Power.
Roger Wess
Chadron
