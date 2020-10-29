LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Reader disagrees with Macke and Staman

To the editor:
This letter is in response to Mr. Macke’s opinion piece in Sunday’s (10/25) paper. However, given that Mr. Staman has also graced us with his reasons for voting for Trump, this is also directed at him.
Firstly, Mr. Macke’s use of some unnamed poll is a gross over-simplification. Had he actually referenced said poll, one could fact-check his quoted figures
and read them in the context in which they were given. To simply say that 56% of those who responded to the poll said their reason for supporting Biden is because “he isn’t Trump,” with no context provided, is laughable.
Neither Mr. Macke, nor Mr. Staman have provided readers with any hint as to why so many people would be so repulsed by Trump and could never vote for such an imbecile.
Given the fact that, not so long ago, the very same publisher told his readers that he makes every effort to provide both sides of the political spectrum a forum for voicing their opinions, these latest uses of the so-called opinion pages to stump for Trump are egregious. I read the opinion page every day and trust me when I say there has been very little effort made on the part of the SH to present the liberal viewpoint. To make matters worse, Mr. Macke has now added debunked Russian propaganda to his “opinion” of Joe Biden. The intelligence community has been unanimous in their assessment that the bogus Hunter Biden smear campaign was started and disseminated by Russian operatives using the old, drunken lecher, Giuliani as their mouthpiece. To put this nonsense in your opinion piece as a reason not to vote for Biden is extremely irresponsible, to say the least.
Finally, in an effort to clarify why a vast majority of voters prefer anyone other than Trump, here are some of the myriad reasons: His constant incompetence and ineptitude with anything related to governing norms and decorum. His bumbling, downplaying and willful ignorance relating to the pandemic and his lack of empathy for over 200,000 who have died as a direct result of his mishandling of it. His ridiculous Twitter tantrums and juvenile name calling. His ill conceived trade wars which cost thousands of farmers their livelihood. His willingness to embrace neo-nazis and fascists. His total lack of any coherent policies whatsoever. His simple minded idiocy.
Trump has no policies. Only bluster and bull.
Tom O’Brien
Kimball
