LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Reader not happy with the Aug. 16 opinion page

Dear Editor:

Oft-times it is necessary to read more than just one thing to reach a better understanding of an issue. Imagine my surprise to find three tellingly interrelated items on your opinion page of Aug. 16, 2021.

The longest was the governor’s lengthy “Marxism reinvented” column. The other two, while brief, should be noted in juxtaposition to the pontificating of the governor. The second is the Mallard cartoon, which attempts to make the point that the holding of a belief to the right of your own is “Extremist”; the intent being to lump all who hold a more liberal view as careless labelers of the Right. Did it not jump out to anybody else that just above the cartoon was a 41-column inch treatise critical of a viewpoint to the author’s left, not using a term as cautious as “extremist,” but rushing all the way to Communist! Marxist! Socialist! to tar those who hold an opinion different from his own.

Also of note, the governor trouts out the state motto, “Equality before the law,” to stake the claim that the status quo seems a sufficient answer to the race question in our country.