LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Reader not happy with the Aug. 16 opinion page

Dear Editor:
Oft-times it is necessary to read more than just one thing to reach a better understanding of an issue. Imagine my surprise to find three tellingly interrelated items on your opinion page of Aug. 16, 2021.
The longest was the governor’s lengthy “Marxism reinvented” column. The other two, while brief, should be noted in juxtaposition to the pontificating of the governor. The second is the Mallard cartoon, which attempts to make the point that the holding of a belief to the right of your own is “Extremist”; the intent being to lump all who hold a more liberal view as careless labelers of the Right. Did it not jump out to anybody else that just above the cartoon was a 41-column inch treatise critical of a viewpoint to the author’s left, not using a term as cautious as “extremist,” but rushing all the way to Communist! Marxist! Socialist! to tar those who hold an opinion different from his own.
Also of note, the governor trouts out the state motto, “Equality before the law,” to stake the claim that the status quo seems a sufficient answer to the race question in our country.
It is interesting that our “Father Knows Best” governor goes to great lengths to shape our state laws, our state legislature, and now our state education philosophy to fit his personal agenda when in the upper right corner of your opinion page you quote the First Amendment to our United States Constitution (the 3rd item of note): “Congress shall make no law ... abridging ... the right of the people ... to petition the government for a redress of grievances.” What after all is a united effort by educators to inject a more accurate representation of racial history in this country into their curricula than a grassroots effort to “redress grievances?” The Constitution does NOT leave it up to the whim of governors to be the final arbiters of the redressing of grievances.
Since when does an effort to better inform our citizens (our youth) about our national reality become “a race-based Marxism that divides people along racial lines”?
The real division being promoted by the governor is his status quo of underinformed versus a goal of better informed, or as he would have it: Everything is peachy keen versus Marxism! Underinformed is not peachy keen and better informed is NOT Marxism!
Not even if a governor says so.
Elwyn D. Myers
Hay Springs