It’s been a long time since TestNebraska offered drive thru testing for COVID-19 in Scottsbluff.
Many of us living near Scottsbluff are not able to drive to other distance sites.
With cases on the rise, why aren’t we being given the opportunity anymore to be tested locally by TestNebraska?
J.C. Gable
Scottsbluff
Editor’s Note: TestNebraska is now offering testing at Chadron and Scottsbluff hospitals. Visit TestNebraska.com to complete an assessment and schedule testing.
