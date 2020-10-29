LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Readers endorses Gonzales and Colwell

We are fortunate to have four good candidates running for Scottsbluff City Council.

Each candidate has strengths they would bring to the council if elected or re-elected. As we all know the way our democratic process works despite having four good candidates, in this case we only get to vote for two of them. It’s like being in the candy store but only having enough money to buy two pieces of candy – you have to choose.

With that reality in mind I would encourage fellow voters to vote for Raymond Gonzales and Jordan Colwell. It’s my sense that both Mr. Gonzales, our current mayor, and Mr. Colwell, a former city council member are calm, thoughtful and well reasoned individuals. Given all of the uncertainties we face today, whether at the local level or at the national level, the ingredient we most need in government is stability.

I think Mr. Gonzales and Mr. Colwell well help ensure that sense of stability in upcoming city council decisions and for that reason, I would encourage fellow Scottsbluff voters to support them.

Jeff Tracy

Scottsbluff