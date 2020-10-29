LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Readers responds to Ken Trevithick's letter

I’m writing in response to Mr. Ken Trevithick’s letter from Oct. 16.

Rewording his first sentences: As an American veteran myself, I am deeply concerned about the direction the Republican Party is trying to move our nation. The authoritarianism that is being presented and illiberal philosophies being proposed should alarm anyone who knows the foundational platform of the Declaration of Independence.

The Declaration of Independence was a statement to the world about the reasons the Colonies rebelled: That a tyrant king ran roughshod over his subjects’ rights, and Parliament did not heed cries for relief.

What is law in the USA is the Constitution. That lists no god or religion as the basis of our secular government, the very first established in the world, which respects any faith and none. It respects the people.

The world’s largest socialist organization is the US military; the Pledge of Allegiance was written by a Christian Socialist minister.

The part of the Declaration of Independence which is most important: That to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.