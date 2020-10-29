LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Readers responds to Ken Trevithick's letter

I’m writing in response to Mr. Ken Trevithick’s letter from Oct. 16.
Rewording his first sentences: As an American veteran myself, I am deeply concerned about the direction the Republican Party is trying to move our nation. The authoritarianism that is being presented and illiberal philosophies being proposed should alarm anyone who knows the foundational platform of the Declaration of Independence.
The Declaration of Independence was a statement to the world about the reasons the Colonies rebelled: That a tyrant king ran roughshod over his subjects’ rights, and Parliament did not heed cries for relief.
What is law in the USA is the Constitution. That lists no god or religion as the basis of our secular government, the very first established in the world, which respects any faith and none. It respects the people.
The world’s largest socialist organization is the US military; the Pledge of Allegiance was written by a Christian Socialist minister.
The part of the Declaration of Independence which is most important: That to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.
That’s all the governed, not just a particular religious sect. The best protection of religion in the USA is a government which stays out of the affairs of religious views.
The Soviet Union’s constitution guaranteed freedom of religion. They didn’t have it because of soldiers and political minders in the churches.
You don’t want a government “based on God.” Such a government would necessarily dictate what God wants. Theocracy rarely works out well for those not aligned with the theocrats.
Alexis de Tocqueville in his book “Democracy in America” written at the start of the XIX Century, noted that in his travels the USA had a flourishing religious life, not because of government involvement in religion but specifically because government stayed out of religion and religion stayed out of government.
As a disabled vet who served under my country’s flag and as an atheist, I hope my rights would be respected. Theocracies rarely work out for people like me.
As for socialism, when people band together to form a government to do that which individuals cannot, that is socialism. Police, the military, roads, public schools, disaster relief, Social Security, all of it. That word has been used as a thought-stopper by conservatives for over a hundred years.
James Kulacz
Broadwater
