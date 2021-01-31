LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Reminding Smith of Trump’s executive orders

Dear Editor;
In a Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, Star-Herald OpEd piece, Congressman Adrian Smith decried a “barrage” of executive orders by President Biden. While I’m sure the congressman sees this as a clever piece of political brinkmanship, to most informed constituents it’s clearly disingenuous and self-serving. Let me remind the congressman that the President Trump executed 220 executive orders in just four years, a pace far exceeding any of his predecessors. Congressman Smith didn’t once register so much as mild criticism.
I assume next Congressman Smith will be complaining about deficit spending after his quiet acquiescence to deficits during the past administration. Another reminder for the congressman, Trump’s deficit spending was very nearly double the deficit spending of the previous administration, even before the pandemic.
John Deganhart
Harrison