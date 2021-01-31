LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Reminding Smith of Trump’s executive orders

In a Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, Star-Herald OpEd piece, Congressman Adrian Smith decried a “barrage” of executive orders by President Biden. While I’m sure the congressman sees this as a clever piece of political brinkmanship, to most informed constituents it’s clearly disingenuous and self-serving. Let me remind the congressman that the President Trump executed 220 executive orders in just four years, a pace far exceeding any of his predecessors. Congressman Smith didn’t once register so much as mild criticism.