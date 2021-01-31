 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Reminding Smith of Trump’s executive orders
0 comments

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Reminding Smith of Trump’s executive orders

  • 0

Dear Editor;

In a Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, Star-Herald OpEd piece, Congressman Adrian Smith decried a “barrage” of executive orders by President Biden. While I’m sure the congressman sees this as a clever piece of political brinkmanship, to most informed constituents it’s clearly disingenuous and self-serving. Let me remind the congressman that the President Trump executed 220 executive orders in just four years, a pace far exceeding any of his predecessors. Congressman Smith didn’t once register so much as mild criticism.

I assume next Congressman Smith will be complaining about deficit spending after his quiet acquiescence to deficits during the past administration. Another reminder for the congressman, Trump’s deficit spending was very nearly double the deficit spending of the previous administration, even before the pandemic.

John Deganhart

Harrison

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News