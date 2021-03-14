LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Republicans have right ‘to vote their conscience’

The Republican party leaders in Nebraska and Wyoming seem to have taken the same response when it comes to disciplining their own congressional office holders.The Republican party in Wyoming lead the way in censoring Congresswoman Liz Cheney for voting yes on the impeachment of former President Trump and Nebraskan’s Republican parties followed by censoring Sen. Ben Sasse. Both representatives explained their vote as a matter of conscience.

How sad that both put their conscience above their beloved party. How could each be so self-centered as to commit such a horrible, despicable act? Granted, both had been loyal to their party almost to the point of voting with their party around 90% of the time. What right does any party member have to deviate or disagree with their state’s party?

How ironic that voters often profess that they want a strong-willed candidate who follows their conscience whatever the party. Yet, when that occurs, they question their representatives integrity.