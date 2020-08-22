In response to Jonah Goldberg’s dismal article (July 9) about the leader of our nation’s Godly visit to Mount Rushmore.
What a good example Donald Trump gave in his demeanor, best speech, covered many historical facts. Important policies he’s put in place. Brilliant mind for America’s help.
Commending our Godly Mount Rushmore, presidents.
What an act of our Almighty God, true servants of Christ. Exalted they are because they have humbled themselves under the mighty hand of God.
May we all be as the Godly in Washington D.C. and elsewhere.
Donna Trout
Gering
