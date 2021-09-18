LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Round and round we go

Round and round we go! Latest story in paper about masks, opposition, you name it. The elephant is STILL in the room.

Latest shocking story from Nebraska is opening up a call center which allows local hospitals to “ ship” someone to where ever in the state has an ICU bed open, so we all can die hundreds of miles from our loved ones. Governor Pete knew it would happen again,( covid surge), he just chooses to ignore it, in the name of “ the nation’s lowest unemployment rate”, greed for our tax dollars, on and on.

All in favor of a dollar, versus saving as many lives as possible. We can’t turn our heads and hope it goes away if we just pretend it’s not here.

As far as mask mandates, people cry about personal freedom, and long list of other complaints. How many of you can answer if your children have had measles, mumps, polio vaccines for your Children? If you did so, Why? Because our states mandated them or our kids could not attend school without them.

Yet you want to belly ache about a mask. One person noted how a mask diminished oxygen levels. Ask a nurse in a covid unit what your oxygen level drops to.