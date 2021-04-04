LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Sen. Erdman's column misleading on Biden initiative

Senator Erdman recently wrote expressing his opposition to an initiative of the Biden administration. The initiative is contained in an executive order with many parts. Senator Erdman did not accurately describe the parts of the order he opposes.

The order, in part, commits the Executive branch of the federal government to the goal of conserving at least 30 percent of our lands and oceans by 2030 and launches a process for stakeholder engagement from agricultural and forest landowners, fishermen, tribes, states, territories, local officials, and others to identify strategies that will result in broad participation. The order also directs the Secretary of Agriculture to collect input from farmers, ranchers, and other stakeholders on how to use federal programs to encourage adoption of climate-smart agricultural practices that produce verifiable carbon reductions and sequestrations and create new sources of income and jobs for rural Americans. The order does not revoke the Constitution and does not shut down Congress or the courts.

A starting point for discussion of the objective to conserve lands is to define the word conserve. Webster’s’ offers the following: 1 — to keep in a safe or sound state 2 — to avoid wasteful or destructive use of : use carefully. I have always believed that long-time objective of those in production agriculture was to conserve their land as defined by Webster.