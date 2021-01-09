LETTER TO THE EDITOR: So this is where Trump has taken us . . .

To the Editor:

THREE times votes were tallied in Georgia. Three times Joe Biden secured the election. Jan.6th, the electoral ballots were to be counted and challenged. Protesters were present who opposed the election. Donald Trump addressed those protesters and vowed not to concede. Afterward radical zealots marched to and stormed Capitol Hill, seizing the building with malicious intent.

Donald Trump, addressing the group stated “he loves them” and understands their pain; then asks them to leave peacefully. I respect those who don’t follow in my beliefs. For those who feel the domestic terrorists who stormed Capitol Hill, I have no respect for you. To Adrian Smith and other government officials who have cowered to a narcissistic, authoritarian president, you should resign immediately!

Thank you Ben Sasse and all other officials who stand for democracy!

Cathy Bowman

Gering