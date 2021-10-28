LETTER TO THE EDITOR: ‘Strange times’ we’re living in today

It is truly astonishing that the top democrats can flipflop in their views and be so hypocritical, and they still get by with it. We live in strange times.

Speaking of strange times, Governor Newsom has now signed Assembly Bill 1084, which mandates that all stores in California that carry toys, must have a gender-neutral toy and other items aisle.This would take effect in 2024 and apply to retailers with 500 or more employees in California. Obviously, the legislature there has their priorities a little mixed up. I personally don’t particularly object to this, but they’re faced with raging wildfires, brown outs, rampant crime , lower number of police, a huge amount of homeless people, uptick in drug abuse and other criminal activity, etc. Additionally, a lot of businesses in California believe they should not be burdened with another government requirement that impedes their ability to adapt to the free market.