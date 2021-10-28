LETTER TO THE EDITOR: ‘Strange times’ we’re living in today

The Biden policy is basically one of an “open border.” This is causing an amazing amount of terrible problems for this country, especially in the border states-people are flowing in, undocumented, unvetted, unvaccinated, with various types of diseases. The Cartels are having a field day with running drugs and weapons into the country as well as an uptick in sex trafficking for women and children.
Who said the following:
1. “We simply cannot allow people to pour into the United States undetected, undocumented, unchecked, and circumventing the line of people who are waiting patiently, diligently, and lawfully to become immigrants in this country.”
2. “Illegal immigration is wrong, plain and simple...People who enter the United States without permission are illegal aliens and illegal aliens shouldn’t be treated the same as people who enter the U.S. legally.”
3. “Let me tell you something, folks, people are driving across that border with tons, tons-hear me, tons-of everything from byproducts from methamphetamine to cocaine to heroin, and it’s all coming up through corrupt Mexico.”
ANSWERS:
1. Obama (2005);
2. Chuck Schumer (2009);
3. Biden (2006).
It is truly astonishing that the top democrats can flipflop in their views and be so hypocritical, and they still get by with it. We live in strange times.
Speaking of strange times, Governor Newsom has now signed Assembly Bill 1084, which mandates that all stores in California that carry toys, must have a gender-neutral toy and other items aisle.This would take effect in 2024 and apply to retailers with 500 or more employees in California. Obviously, the legislature there has their priorities a little mixed up. I personally don’t particularly object to this, but they’re faced with raging wildfires, brown outs, rampant crime , lower number of police, a huge amount of homeless people, uptick in drug abuse and other criminal activity, etc. Additionally, a lot of businesses in California believe they should not be burdened with another government requirement that impedes their ability to adapt to the free market.
Strange times indeed.
Leonard G. Tabor
Gering