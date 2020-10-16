LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Taking a look at 'herd immunity'

A few days ago, a team of leading public health officials from Oxford, Harvard, and Stanford gathered in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, to outline their professional assessment, based on worldwide data, the best way to combat COVID-19. They independently and later unanimously concluded that the elder (60+) and populations with underlying health conditions must be cared for and protected, while the rest of the populations should be allowed to go about doing their business as usual while following routine viral infection preventative measures. They strongly argued against any lockdowns.

The idea of herd immunity through infection, a routine way in which we all become immune to infections, was at the very heart of their declaration. A few months ago, leaders across the world acquiesced to a complete lockdown to prevent COVID-19. Recently in the U.K, the group Keep Britain Free proclaimed that the government had used lockdowns to strip away their liberties; in New York, the orthodox Jewish communities were burning masks in public and anti-lockdown waves are sweeping the world. After six months of living unnaturally, people have experienced that lockdowns exert a toll of unimaginable proportions not only due to economic loss but due to harm to their physical and mental health. Several corporations have rolled out wellness programs for their employees in response. Herd immunity via infections involves admitting that society cannot save all people from getting sick and that there will be some avoidable deaths, a consequence of suddenness of an unknown and untreatable illness and living as a human being on planet earth.