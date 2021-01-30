LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thank you, Adrian Smith

​Thank you, Adrian, for your courage to back the people that put you in office. With my business, I talk to a lot of people and believe me, a huge majority agree with what you did.

I am so disgusted with people like Ben Sasse, Liz Cheney and Mitch McConnell who don’t listen to their constituents but worry instead about their personal agenda with China and lobby groups.

I know I will work hard for your re-election and for the defeat of our senators if they vote to impeach Donald Trump.

It is a total waste of our money and so ridiculous. They need to work on keeping America great! Again, thank you Adrian and keep working for us and thank you to the Star-Herald for letting both sides be heard.

Gary McCaslin

Potter