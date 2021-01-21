LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thank you, Adrian Smith

Thank you, Adrian, for standing up and being counted in the recent lawsuit by the state of Texas, and for objecting during the recent House debate to the seating of electors improperly selected by unconstitutional voting methods employed by several states. Thank you for standing up to the radical Democrats and the mainstream media and Big Tech. You are voicing my concerns about how MY vote and the legitimate votes of millions of other Americans have been disenfranchised by those states who circumvented their own state legislatures and counted thousands of questionable votes cast without proper identification. The result is an incoming administration which is vowing to take our country down the road to socialism and ruin, and which is now trying to silence our voices when we disagree.