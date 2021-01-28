LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thank you for the Garden County coverage

Wanted to express our appreciation for the recent articles and pictures featuring Garden County by Mark McCarthy. For years we considered the Star-Herald our go-to source for panhandle news but coverage for this area of the panhandle has been scarce for quite some time. In fact, for that reason we dropped our subscription for a while but found no suitable substitute for area news so started it up again. There is frustration in receiving the paper at least a day later than publication (sometimes 2-3 days delayed) and no sports coverage from Garden County but wanted you to know how much we appreciated Mark’s articles.