LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thank you for the thoughtful story

I am writing to thank Mark McCarthy for honoring Sally, Ron, Eric (and wife Jill) and Ryan Sylvester in his thoughtful story, “Experience Grief at the Same Depth That You Loved.” For those readers who may not know Sally, Eric and Jill and who may not have known Ron and Ryan, each of the Sylvesters are wonderful human beings and outstanding role models. Their empathy, their ability to put others’ feelings first and their kindness are qualities that are in short supply in 2020.
Ron and Sally were leaders in the Scottsbluff Public School District. Eric and Ryan were leaders among their peers in the best way - - not as bullies who climbed over others, but as positive, inclusive friends to all. That is still true of Sally and Eric today, and Ron and Ryan would still be role models for how to be a great friend if they were still in this world. Mr. McCarthy’s writing honored a family that has always demonstrated kindness and caring for others.
Maren Chaloupka
Scottsbluff
