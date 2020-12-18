 Skip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The state should aim to cut spending
All along Sen Erdman has been telling us that the State spends too much money. Most of us can agree with that. He then tells us that with a consumption tax we will be paying less taxes but in the end the State will have more money to spend. I thought the purpose was to cut State spending.

I would suggest that all voters do some research before voting for something like this.

Wayne Trook

Gering

