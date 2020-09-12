LETTER TO THE EDITOR: 'Thought you might find this interesting'

I thought you might find this interesting. I friend of mine from Sutton, Nebraska sent his payment for some veterinary work done to the Aurora Vet Clinic in Aurora, Nebraska on Aug. 6.
His check was returned to him on Aug. 19. The Aurora Vet Clinic could not find a work order matching the payment. By the way, the check and explanatory letter was mailed from Aurora, North Carolina back to Sutton, Nebraska.
Do you think President Trump might have a valid concern? Oh yes, Aurora, Nebraska is 20-25 miles from Sutton, Nebraska and the original letter was addressed 100% correct.
Steve Huckfeldt
Morrill, Nebraska
