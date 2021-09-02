LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Time for us 'to pull together'

That means (to me) supporting our president and his courageous decision to end a 20-year war, a decision that former presidents refused to make, with the exception of former President Donald Trump who suggested bringing Taliban leaders to Camp David to work out the details. President Biden has promised to get all Americans out of Afghanistan, and the military will use any and all means to accomplish that goal. After a terrorist attack from ISIS, however, playing politics only makes matters worse. Cowardly acts of violence should unite us, not divid us.

Moderate Democrats and moderate Republicans need to cooperate together. Problems can be resolved (progress made) when smart people don’t care who gets the credit. And “smart” means listening to authorities who are smarter than us, ie., get vaccinated; support the infrastructure bills in Congress that will help everyone in America; speak out against politicians who want to restrict voting rights. Smart politicians want more people to vote for them, not less as (fact) fraud in the voting booths is almost nonexistent; and look closely at the facts regarding the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and the chaotic and dangerous exit from Afghanistan that cost American and Afghan lives, so these sad events never happen again.