LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Time for us 'to pull together'

To the Editor:
I’m a Christian, a moderate Democrat, a Vietnam veteran, a patriotic American, and a Husker fan. Four out of five isn’t bad, for those reading this! It’s time for us as a community and society to pull together.
That means (to me) supporting our president and his courageous decision to end a 20-year war, a decision that former presidents refused to make, with the exception of former President Donald Trump who suggested bringing Taliban leaders to Camp David to work out the details. President Biden has promised to get all Americans out of Afghanistan, and the military will use any and all means to accomplish that goal. After a terrorist attack from ISIS, however, playing politics only makes matters worse. Cowardly acts of violence should unite us, not divid us.
Moderate Democrats and moderate Republicans need to cooperate together. Problems can be resolved (progress made) when smart people don’t care who gets the credit. And “smart” means listening to authorities who are smarter than us, ie., get vaccinated; support the infrastructure bills in Congress that will help everyone in America; speak out against politicians who want to restrict voting rights. Smart politicians want more people to vote for them, not less as (fact) fraud in the voting booths is almost nonexistent; and look closely at the facts regarding the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and the chaotic and dangerous exit from Afghanistan that cost American and Afghan lives, so these sad events never happen again.
As a Christian, try to live as Jesus lived, not demonizing others and creating a divisive us. vs them mentality, but support us vs. terrorists, us vs. white supremacists, us vs. radical Muslims, etc., not us vs. the American political opposition. If you think God can protect you without wearing a mask or being vaccinated, then why can’t he protect you if you do wear a mask and get vaccinated? Where’s your faith. Get real.
And, a really tough issue of compromise on a divisive issue: abortions performed in the first trimester, if possible, still safe, legal and rare, with exceptions for a mother’s health and/or rape and incest, but the focus should also be on men, not just the women, men who will stand by their partner, lover, wife, etc., through the nine months of pregnancy and bear equal responsibility (and not disappear); and adoption being the alternative for parents who can’t or won’t raise the child. Difficult decisions about birth should be made by parents/family and their doctor, not by anyone else.
And finally, good words from our new Husker AD Trev Alberts: “Part of good organizations is having the courage to examine the blatant truths of your current reality.”
Sincerely,
Jay Mitchell