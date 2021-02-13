LETTER TO THE EDITOR: 'Time is long overdue’ in addressing property taxes

The time is long overdue for the Nebraska Legislature, including our Senator Stinner, to wake up and smell the coffee about property taxes. Senator Brewer is absolutely right to fight for tax reform so that all the people share part of the burden.

The present tax system is causing Nebraska property owners to carry a huge part of the cost of government, … far more than is reasonable. The simple fact is that our FARMERS, who are the real source of Nebraska’s entire economy, are being taxed out of business!

This burden must be lightened quickly or tumbleweeds, dust, and sand storms will be blowing down the Main Streets of all Nebraska cities, including Scottsbluff, Lincoln and Omaha!

Additionally, local governments and school districts need to be put on a serious reducing diet until they cut at least fifty percent from their costs of fat and waste, for things nobody but the fat wants.

John Gable

Scottsbluff