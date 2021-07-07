 Skip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Time we support the ‘thin blue line’
Thank you for the article in todays paper on domestic terrorism. The only thing that stands between the people and anarchy is the thin blue line of our police, national guard, sheriffs, and the unbiased print media like the Star-Herald.

It’s time for ALL peace loving Americans to come together in support of those who serve and protect us from the radical fools who believe the misinformation that they read in online social media.

Wake up, America. Get behind our law enforcement people before it’s too late.

Thank you Star-Herald for the good work you do in telling the unbiased truth.

John Gable

Scottsbluff

