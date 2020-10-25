LETTER TO THE EDITOR: To those eligible for Medicare

To area seniors and their families eligible for Medicare,

I would like to alert readers to a wonderful program provided to all seniors and their families eligible for Medicare. The program is called SHIP or State Health Insurance Program. This is a free health benefits counseling service. With all of the companies offering health and prescription insurance, it has helped me to get the best value for my money. SHIP is a federal program and it has no ties to any insurance providers.

For me, I have used this service to compare prescription drug cost benefits from all available companies. Caryn Long is the regional representative in Scottsbluff and she is wonderful to work with. Last year she helped me to select a prescription drug insurance company that saved me over $1,000. While individual savings may vary, it is so important for everyone to find the best value for their health care money.