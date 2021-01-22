LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Upset at leaders over recent reactions

It has taken me days to put together coherent words to describe my upset at the leaders — including my own Congressional Representative (Adrian Smith) — who continue to support the logic-bending assertion that an election process ruled free and fair by multiple courts of law, which saw a Republican president lose in some states even while down-ballot Republicans won, was somehow illegitimate and should be overturned.

These leaders have not only called into question the foundation of our democracy, but also implicated the integrity of the many thousands of Americans across this country who answered the civic call of duty to support the elections in the United States – including me and my fellow poll workers.

I have seen firsthand the earnest patriotism of the people who answer this call. We enthusiastically help everyone vote who is legally able to, regardless of their registered political party, because that is the American way. Our mission is to both facilitate the voting process and take careful steps to keep the ballots secure and accounted for. Poll workers are balanced between political parties and elections are open to registered observers of both parties to ensure an open and transparent process.